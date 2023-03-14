Forum: Long wait at polyclinic but still did not get to see doctor

I wish to express my concern about the accessibility of public healthcare at polyclinics in Singapore.

Recently, I took my 19-year-old daughter who had a fever of 37.8 deg C to Bukit Batok Polyclinic and was told to queue for a time slot to see the doctor.

But we ended up not getting a time slot because my daughter was not considered a priority case, as she was neither a child nor an elderly person running a high fever.

While I acknowledge the need for prioritisation in a busy healthcare system, I am concerned that this may prevent people from accessing the healthcare they need, particularly for minor illnesses that could escalate into more serious conditions.

For many families, polyclinics may be their only option for healthcare, and not getting treatment could have dire consequences.

In my recent experience, being in the queue for nearly an hour before being told we would not get to see the doctor was frustrating.

Many Singaporeans, like myself, have employee benefits at polyclinics that can help defray the cost of healthcare. Even with the Community Health Assist Scheme benefit, private healthcare costs are still higher than those for public healthcare.

Policies on public healthcare accessibility at polyclinics should be reviewed to ensure that everyone can receive timely and appropriate care.

Patricia Goh