Forum: ‘Likely scam’ SMS scheme reminds users to be careful

We refer to Mr Peh Chwee Hoe’s feedback (‘Likely scam’ SMS scheme leads to undue alarm, Feb 3).

SMS is one of the top channels exploited by scammers. This continues to be an area of concern, with 2,625 reported cases in 2022.

As part of the Infocomm Media Development Authority’s efforts to combat these scams, it was announced in October 2022 that SMS Sender ID Registration would be required by Jan 31, 2023.

SMSes that are unregistered will be tagged as “likely scam” and this functions like a “spam bin”. It provides an added reminder to users, especially the more vulnerable, that the SMS is unregistered and to take a second look and be careful. The impact of falling for scams can be significant.

Currently, more than 2,400 local and overseas merchants have signed up. Overseas organisations including Google and Meta, as well as local companies such as NTUC, Singapore Airlines, Bee Cheng Hiang, Mount Alvernia Hospital and EZ-Link are all onboard.

Positive responses have been received from both merchants and consumers, as the scheme gives added assurance that the registered Sender IDs are trusted.

To strengthen this protection against scams, merchants need to play their part. Merchants who choose to use SMS Sender IDs are required to register by the deadline, so that their SMSes would not be tagged as “likely scam”. During this transition period, some companies are tagged “likely scam” due to reasons such as not signing up in time, not completing the full registration required by their own chosen aggregators, or using a different ID from the one they had registered.

IMDA is happy to assist these merchants with their operational adjustments. We, however, urge all merchants to register their SMS Sender IDs as soon as possible with the Singapore Network Information Centre.

Combating scams is a whole-of-society effort and organisations need to play their part.

We thank and welcome Mr Peh to join us and the community in raising collective awareness in preventing and combating scams.

For more information, please visit https://www.imda.gov.sg/How-We-Can-Help/Anti-Scam-Measures

Jo-Anne Tan

Director, Communications and Marketing Division

Infocomm Media Development Authority