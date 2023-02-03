Forum: ‘Likely scam’ SMS scheme leads to undue alarm

Like those interviewed in the article, “Confusion over SMSes from legitimate firms flagged as ‘likely scam’” (Feb 2), I received SMS messages from bonafide businesses I transacted with, many of which are based overseas, which were similarly labelled and caused me unnecessary alarm.

I’m now even more alarmed to learn that from July, SMSes from businesses not listed on the Infocomm Media Development Authority’s SMS Sender ID Registry will be entirely blocked.

This strict measure from IMDA leads one to ask if all legitimate businesses outside of Singapore will be registered, and if users can be given the choice to opt in or out.

As it is now, all such legitimate SMSes also appear on my phone under a master header “Likely Scam”, making it hard for me to search for certain messages for use later on without having to scroll through a long list.

I have no doubt IMDA’s starting point is good, but the cure shouldn’t be worse than the disease.

Peh Chwee Hoe