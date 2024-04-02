Forum: Liability issues when drivers do not report non-injury traffic accidents

My car was hit from behind by a pick-up truck when it was stationary at a traffic junction, causing minor damage to the rear bumper.

I made an accident report with my workshop, with pictures of the accident scene and the particulars of the truck driver, a work permit holder who admitted liability verbally at the scene.

When a claim was made against the other party’s insurance company, the claim was repudiated because no accident report had been made by the other party despite repeated reminders.

The insurance company referred the case to the police and, with that, it discharged its duties and responsibilities fully, under guidelines from the General Insurance Association of Singapore.

Whether it will penalise the insured by terminating the policy or deducting the no-claim bonus is at its discretion.

I brought the case to the Financial Industry Disputes Resolution Centre (Fidrec). The mediating lawyer’s written judgment was that the insurance company was right in repudiating the claim.

My financial loss is not the major issue here.

More concerning is whether the way the case was handled by the insurance company and Fidrec could encourage financial institutions to avoid liability when there is no reporting of non-injury accidents, when their insured was obviously in the wrong.

Shuy Eng Ban