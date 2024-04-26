Forum: Leverage technology to address noise disturbance

Singapore, known for its high density of high-rise residential buildings, faces persistent challenges with noise disturbances.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, noise complaints surged, with the Housing Board receiving as many as 3,200 complaints a month in 2021, a significant increase from pre-pandemic levels.

The Government has encouraged residents to resolve noise issues through direct conversations with neighbours or with the help of grassroots leaders. Failing which, mediation, and as a last resort, legal action is available. However, the high number of complaints calls for a rethink on how we address noise issues.

More robust measures to deal with serious cases of noise disputes include the setting up of a dedicated enforcement unit empowered to investigate cases, installation of noise sensors with consent, and issuing of abatement orders. While these are steps in the right direction, will these initiatives be adequate given existing manpower constraints and the number of cases?

A holistic strategy leveraging technology should include establishing clear noise standards, enforcing them, and mandating soundproofing in future construction projects.

Additionally, it may be worth considering the development of easy-to-install “self-help” Internet of Things-enabled noise sensor kits for continuous monitoring to help affected residents.

Those frequently disturbed by noise might be inclined to bear the costs.

Moreover, empowering residents sends a clear message to the community about taking proactive steps towards noise management.

Such advancements could substantially reduce the need for mediation and legal interventions, foster a more harmonious community environment, and position Singapore as a global leader in smart, sustainable urban management.

Shawn Ng Keng Seng