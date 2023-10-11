Forum: Level the playing field for P6 pupils

I refer to senior columnist Lee Su Shyan’s commentary “Singaporeans and their struggle with the fear of being merely average” (Oct 7).

She raised many salient points on the academic pressures which our students face. With the recent changes in the scoring system for the PSLE, it is time for other changes which would reduce the mental stress faced by Primary 6 pupils.

For example, take the difference in cut-off points for students from affiliated schools. Students from non-affiliated schools should be allowed to enter the secondary schools of their choice by merit of their academic results and not be subjected to cut-off points that are different from that for those from affiliated schools.

The current situation has led to an uneven playing field and an endless race to chase every point. Is this not the same problem we faced with the previous T-score system?

Ivan Phang