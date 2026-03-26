Forum: Let’s do our part to conserve electricity amid global energy crisis

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It was a relief to hear Manpower Minister Tan See Leng reaffirm Singapore’s energy sufficiency (Singapore’s energy is secure despite disruptions from Middle East conflict: Tan See Leng, March 15).

While it is reassuring, Singaporeans must beware of the significant impact on our food and energy prices if the war in the Middle East continues. It was timely for Dr Tan to call upon Singaporeans and businesses to do their part to conserve energy.

Schools may consider having more home-based learning for students to avoid more travelling. Companies can also allow staff to work from home on more days.

Simple things like switching off lights and electric appliances when not in use can make a difference. People can use fans more often instead of air-conditioners, and use less hot water by keeping showers short.

Meanwhile, Singapore must expedite the search for alternative sources of energy like nuclear power, particularly the use of small modular reactors.

The recent disruptions resulting in high oil prices would hopefully nudge Singaporeans towards accepting nuclear energy.

With concerted efforts, Singapore can pull through the energy crisis together.

Foo Sing Kheng