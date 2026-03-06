Forum: Let us remember our own sportswomen who persevered

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

This week, ahead of International Women’s Day, let us honour the remarkable sportswomen who have flown Singapore’s flag high – on the track, in the pool and beyond.

While global icons are widely celebrated, many of our own sporting heroines from the 1950s to 1980s risk fading from memory. Many early heroines trained without sports science, sponsorships or social media applause, balancing studies, work and family with quiet determination.

Their grit and achievements laid the foundation for the successes we celebrate today.

Tang Pui Wah was Singapore’s first female Olympian, competing in the 100m and 80m hurdles at the 1952 Helsinki Games.

Mary Klass represented Singapore at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics.

She won silver in the 100m at the 1954 Asian Games, proving that our women were among Asia’s best even in the early years of nationhood.

In swimming, Patricia Chan, the “Golden Girl”, amassed 39 SEAP Games gold medals between 1965 and 1973.

Justina Tseng won multiple golds at the 1975 SEAP Games.

Later, Elaine Sng and her sister Junie Sng continued Singapore’s dominance, while Joscelin Yeo captured 40 SEA Games gold medals across eight editions, proving that Singaporean women could triumph across generations.

The list goes on and today, the legacy endures with the likes of Shanti Pereira, Yip Pin Xiu, Danelle Tan and many more.

As we commemorate International Women’s Day, let us remember the women who flew the Singapore flag high in the sporting world.

A Thiyaga Raju