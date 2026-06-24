Forum: Let seniors hear the languages that make home feel like home

Our family’s younger ones were in a flurry these past few days, camping online to buy tickets to Dear You in Teochew, only to be met with hours-long virtual queues and no tickets in the end.

Our Ah Ma is in her 90s. She speaks only Teochew. When news of this movie emerged, even before it opened in cinemas, her children (grandparents themselves) had one simple wish: to take her to the cinema to watch it in Teochew, with eight others.

Many of us grew up at our grandparents’ knees. We called their languages “dialects”, but for them these were heart languages – the languages they were born into, scolded in, comforted in and loved in, and that they told jokes in.

As children, many of us could not speak those languages well. But we still recognised the language of their care.

Decades later, some of us still cannot speak our grandparents’ languages fluently. But perhaps this is our turn to show the language of our hearts: waiting online for hours, hoping to take Ah Ma to the cinema while we still can, so that she may hear a language that travels from ear to heart.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority’s position that dialect versions may be made available through special screenings may appear to preserve access. But in practice, such access can become difficult for the very people who would value it most: older adults who do not book tickets online, who depend on family members to take them out, or who are housebound, in nursing homes or in daycare centres.

Many of our elders came to Singapore or grew up in families that came here, carrying languages from elsewhere and making this place home. Must these languages remain at the margins, treated as “dialects” to be managed, rather than as part of our cultural heritage?

Singapore is big enough, and mature enough, to hold both Mandarin and the heart languages of our elders.

If we want older Singaporeans to age well in place, we should also let them hear the languages that make that place feel like home. Allowing dialect films to be screened more freely in their original languages would be one small but meaningful step.

Heidi Ng