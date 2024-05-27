Forum: Let’s work on creating a kinder and more gracious society

I am writing in response to the Opinion piece “PM Wong’s challenge: Reversing the me-first instincts of Singaporeans” (May 17), and the letter by Mr Lee Seong Wee, “A thank you to those who think of others first” (May 23), which celebrates the graciousness displayed by young Singaporeans.

Mr Lee’s positive observations and encouragement show the ripple effects of kindness, and I am heartened to read such encouraging trends.

The annual graciousness survey conducted by the Singapore Kindness Movement highlighted that younger Singaporeans are not only witnessing and receiving kind acts, but also actively engaging in such behaviours.

These findings underscore a vibrant and growing culture of kindness among our youth, which is important for our society’s continued social and moral development. The graciousness survey findings are available on our website, kindness.sg

Mr Lee’s letter of thanks also showcases the significance of how seniors can play a role in affirming our young ones. Seniors have a wealth of life experiences and wisdom to share. Through the daily interactions in the neighbourhood or on commutes, values such as respect, patience and kindness can be imparted to our younger generations.

A friendly smile, giving up your seat to those in need on public transport or even a note of appreciation to your friend can help brighten someone’s day. These small yet impactful actions create a kinder and gracious community, where everyone thinks beyond himself and extends kindness to others.

Let’s create a kinder and more gracious society, one kind act at a time.

Michelle Tay

Director of Programmes and Operations

Singapore Kindness Movement