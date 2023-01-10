Forum: Let’s look in the mirror and be brave in facing Singapore football’s challenges

Many local fans would agree that Singapore football has been on a steady decline from the Malaysia Cup days. Recent performances only support that belief.

Lions coach Takayuki Nishigaya made several astute observations, including an action plan, in his post-tournament interview (A lot of room to grow, Jan 5). I have a few suggestions too, mainly on expanding the pool of available players.

There is a need to embrace all talent who are keen to commit to Singapore and settle here. This may involve a rethink of the foreign talent scheme (Foreign talent push, Jan 7).

Establish a development path for players that encompasses their entire footballing careers, from talent discovery, to signing a professional contract, to post-playing careers such as coaching. It is crucial to establish clear career paths, to give players certainty and stability.

Increase the number of local teams in the Singapore Premier League, as the current number of six local teams is insufficient to produce a large enough talent pool for the national team.

Discover local talents in the semi-professional leagues – the Singapore Football League and Island Wide League – who could be promoted to the SPL.

Consider making two-year player contracts the standard. The duration gives clubs more time to better assess the players on hand, and also reduces players’ uncertainty about finding a club at the end of every league season.

Global footballing standards have improved in recent years, as evidenced by upsets in the recent World Cup. In this context, it is possible for Singapore football to do well again.

But I think we need to look at ourselves honestly in the mirror to see where we have gone wrong. The footballing fraternity also needs to be brave in facing the challenges and stand united as we work though these issues.

Cheng Zhongyi