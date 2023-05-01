Forum: Let NSFs take on part-time work should they need to

Full-time national servicemen (NSFs) are prohibited from taking on part-time work.

This prohibition may affect those NSFs who need to help their family financially, and cannot do so on their monthly allowance alone.

One way the Ministry of Defence could help is to look into allowing NSFs to work part-time on weekends or on their days off. The ministry could liaise with different agencies to come up with suitable jobs and allocate these jobs.

This will allow NSFs who need to earn extra income to do so while not disrupting training days.

Leonard Chia Jun Wen, 21

Undergraduate