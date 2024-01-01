Forum: Let me use the void deck without having to dodge flying balls

I am aghast at the suggestion to convert the void deck into a football ground (Convert selected void decks into futsal courts to nurture skills, teamwork, Dec 28).

In the enthusiasm to promote football among children, let’s not go overboard and forget what the void deck is for.

It’s not just about the noise, which is one nuisance that can arise. I’m a physically infirm elderly person who has weak knees and poor balance, and there are many like me in this ageing society. I would not relish having to dodge flying balls – even if the suggestion was for only lighter balls to be used – and colliding with running children and risk falls, when I come down from my flat and walk through the void deck.

Besides, on occasions when I need to wait for a cab to pick me up, where would it be safe to sit and wait, or where would neighbours from the block meet for a chit-chat with a football game taking place in our void deck? Out on the roads, the authorities are constructing Silver Zones for elderly people to navigate the streets safely and here there are football fanatics hankering for the use of void decks that endanger the safety of not only the elderly, but also other residents and their young children.

Let there be a proper place for each particular activity.

Lim Siat Foong