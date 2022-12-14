Forum: Let commuters keep commemorative ez-link cards and get stored value refunded

Over the years, various commemorative or special edition ez-link cards have been issued. Many of these cards cost $20 or $30, and come without any initial stored value.

Just like other ez-link cards, these commemorative or special edition cards have an expiry date.

But a consumer has to surrender the card if he wants a refund of the stored value when the card expires. Since many people buy these commemorative or special edition cards due to their design, most would rather keep the cards, but in doing so they would be forfeiting the money that had been spent to top up the card.

Since consumers can link the ez-link top-up function to either their bank or credit card accounts, why can’t the refund be credited back to their accounts more easily?

Luo Siao Ping

