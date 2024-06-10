Forum: Legitimate venue available for expressions of dissent

I read with concern news of the recent walk by a group of about 30 students and alumni of institutes of higher learning to deliver letters to the Ministry of Home Affairs (Conduct of group that delivered letters to MHA being looked at for possible offences: Police, June 8).

While their passion is commendable, we must consider the broader implications and potential consequences of such actions.

Singapore prides itself on being a harmonious and stable society, maintained through carefully balanced laws and designated channels for public expression.

Regardless of their peaceful intentions, by conveying their message in such a manner, the participants set a risky precedent. It could encourage similar actions that might not remain peaceful, especially given the emotionally charged nature of the issues at hand.

Public expressions of dissent should be conducted in designated areas to maintain order and safeguard both participants and the public. Hong Lim Park provides a legitimate and controlled environment for such activities.

Let’s continue to uphold the values of peace, stability and mutual respect that define our nation.

Ian Toh Kok Kiang