Forum: Law Academy taking steps to help lawyers prepare for gen AI age

Senior columnist Vikram Khanna’s Opinion piece “Steering AI to do good” (May 13) is a timely reminder that while generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) is a good servant, it can be a terrible master and there must be guardrails to ensure its safe and effective use.

This is especially pertinent in the legal sector as upholding the lawyer as a trusted legal professional in the service and administration of justice is paramount.

The easy access to gen AI tools will heighten the client’s expectations. The Singapore Academy of Law (SAL) is adopting a multi-pronged approach to help lawyers prepare for the age of gen AI and its impact on lawyering and the business of law.

SAL will provide broad-based and baseline training for all lawyers on how to use common gen AI tools, understand their limitations and manage associated risks. We are piloting training courses for newly qualified lawyers that will sharpen their cognitive skills for problem-solving and make better use of relevant AI tools. Our management and leadership courses will teach lawyers with management responsibilities how to integrate AI tools into work processes.

SAL will also upgrade our services by using AI-enabled functionalities for legal research on SAL’s LawNet portal.

SAL will also create opportunities for our members to interact with like-minded counterparts, to keep abreast of global developments and to exchange knowledge and share experiences.

We are expanding TechLaw.Fest, our marquee annual conference, into a year-long series of events that include overseas mission trips.

While gen AI is a powerful tool, it is not a panacea for all ills. Our plans seek to help our members use such tools appropriately and responsibly to build trust with clients and deliver quality legal services. To this end, we espouse a client-centric approach where lawyers are empowered to make the optimal use of such tools for quality legal services.

Yeong Zee Kin

Chief Executive

Singapore Academy of Law