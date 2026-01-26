Forum: Lack of close friends in the elderly is a health concern

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

I refer to the findings of the Institute of Policy Studies’ recent study ( 1 in 10 S’poreans does not have close friendships; most still make friends in person: IPS study, Jan 20).

While I am heartened that nine in 10 Singaporeans have someone that they can turn to when they are in need or to discuss private matters with, what concerned me was the finding that older respondents are more likely to report not having close friends.

Close friends are important because human beings are social creatures. They help us to be part of a community, giving us a sense of belonging.

Having close friends also provides emotional connections, which can help reduce loneliness.

Loneliness in the elderly is not just a social issue. It is a health concern too. It can lead to depression and anxiety, and increase the risk of cognitive decline, dementia and frailty. As Singapore becomes a super-aged society, it can expect to see more older people without social connections, leading to isolation and tangible health consequences.

Much has been done to create communities, such as intergenerational facilities like Kampung Admiralty and active ageing centres. But Singapore needs to convince the elderly of the need to remain connected, and to use such resources.

I hope seniors here will find their own close friends – ones they can share their struggles with and rely on for support.

Ryan Loke Rui Heng