Forum: Koh Poh Koon’s decision to step down points to a deeper caregiving crisis

Senior Minister of State Koh Poh Koon is to be lauded for deciding to step down from political office to make time to care for his family (Koh Poh Koon to step down from political office: PMO, May 22). In a Facebook post, he said that for too long, “my wife has carried much of the burden at home, often having to look after our parents and our children on her own”.

Observers said Dr Koh’s resignation from his ministerial posts reflects the “heavy toll of political life”. It also points to a structural truth about our society: the disproportionate burden of caregiving that remains heavily gendered. What is viewed as a rare event for a high-profile man is a mundane, daily reality for many thousands of women across all social strata. Women routinely sacrifice or limit their career and self-development prospects to look after children and ageing parents. In 2024, some 87,100 residents were outside the labour force mainly because of caregiving reasons. An overwhelming majority – 85.7 per cent – were women.

The unequal caregiving load, coupled with the prohibitive cost of raising children and the intensity of work life in Singapore, are key reasons cited for Singaporeans’ reluctance to have children and our 0.87 total fertility rate (TFR).

Caregiving was an issue highlighted in the 2022 White Paper on Singapore Women’s Development. The paper noted that women shoulder a heavier caregiving load and mention was made of the need to shift mindsets about gender roles, but the recommended action plans focused on providing more support for caregivers.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah continues to have the challenging task of trying to raise the TFR. For any chance of success, the Marriage and Parenthood Reset Workgroup she leads will need to recommend much bolder policies than we have so far seen.

What is needed is not another round of incremental tweaks, but a comprehensive reset of the conditions under which people decide whether to marry, have children, and raise families.

We need structural reforms that make marriage, parenthood and caregiving compatible with modern working life: time, housing, care support, workplace flexibility, and a real sharing of caregiving between men and women.

Dr Koh’s resignation should serve as a national wake-up call that if a dual-income, highly resourced household struggles to balance the load under our current societal structure, the system itself is broken for the average Singaporean.

Margaret Thomas