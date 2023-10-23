Forum: Know the differences between neurodiversity and mental health issues

Singaporeans have progressed in their understanding of mental health issues.

However, the differences between neurodiversity and mental health issues need to be aired, as I think many are still unaware of them.

Neurodiversity refers to how the brain is wired. It is not a treatable condition; it is just how an individual is born.

Autism, Tourette syndrome, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder are some of the more commonly known varieties of neurodiversity. The symptoms and presentation of different brain wiring can be modulated to some extent by medication, or behavioural training, but there is no “cure”, because there is nothing to cure.

Mental health issues, however, can be viewed as a disease of the brain. The causes of mental health issues such as depression, bipolar, and psychosis can be treated and medicine can be given. In some cases, the person can be cured of the disease.

Someone who is neurodiverse can be a happy, well-adjusted individual, living his best life with the right support and acceptance.

However, the stigma associated with mental health issues is also applied to people who are just wired differently.

Comorbidity is frequent between the two issues, mainly because it’s hard to exist in a normative world as one who is not quite “normal”, leading to issues like depression and low self-esteem.

Just as with mental health, I think the way forward is to educate people, and also to have open dialogues about the various ways our brains develop and differ.

Companies that include neurodiverse talent see productivity gains, quality improvement, and increased employee engagement. We are all different, and demystifying the differences is the first step towards acceptance.

Lai Sui Wan