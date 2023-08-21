Forum: Key to safety of ferried workers not mode of transport

I refer to the article “Not ideal for workers to be transported on lorries, but there are concerns ban will have knock-on effects: Govt” (Aug 3).

The ferrying of workers on lorries in itself will not cause accidents when done safely. The root of the problem lies in unsafe and bad driving behaviours and habits of road users (including those of lorry drivers). And there are lots of such inconsiderate and reckless drivers on our roads.

What the activists should be advocating, instead of a ban on this mode of ferrying workers, are pro-active and effective road safety and accident prevention programmes, which are sorely needed.

The fact that many road users are seen blatantly misbehaving is a clear sign of the absence of effective accident prevention efforts by the relevant authorities.

One example is inadequate law enforcement on our roads. The perennial excuse of lack of resources is unacceptable because there are advanced technologies and artificial intelligence that can be harnessed to address the problem without the need for full-time physical presence.

As it is, highways and major roads have surveillance cameras which can be used to provide behavioural patterns of road users to formulate effective accident prevention programmes and enforcement actions. Evidence of reckless driving posted on social media by the public can also help the authorities in cracking down on errant drivers.

