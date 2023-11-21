Forum: Keep bus services going till MRT station opens

I read with dismay about bus service 167 being ended and bus service 162’s route being changed from Dec 10 (Bus service 167 to cease from Dec 10, Nov 17).

I live along Thomson Road and rely on both these bus services to commute to my office in the Central Business District several days a week, as do many of my neighbours.

While the Land Transport Authority (LTA) cited lower bus ridership along the Thomson East Coast Line (TEL) for the changes, my neighbours and I still rely on the bus services as the opening of the TEL station closest to us, Mount Pleasant, has been delayed indefinitely.

In addition, our stretch of Thomson Road is often congested daily, with heavy traffic and multiple road closures due to the construction of the North-South Corridor, which makes commuting by private car a lengthy and frustrating experience.

I urge LTA to re-evaluate its decision and consider operating bus services to serve the Thomson Road area until the Mount Pleasant station starts operating.

Lin Lizhen