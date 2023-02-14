Forum: Keep ACS (Primary) an all-boys school

One overriding mission of a Christian school such as Anglo-Chinese School (ACS) is to serve communities. Hence, the move to Tengah appears to be the right and proper thing to do (ACS (Primary) to move to Tengah, take in girls from 2030, Feb 10).

I am, however, against the decision to make this new school co-ed.

Many outstanding leaders of this country – both male and female – were schooled in single-gender schools. Many parents also prefer to have their children attend single-gender schools, especially in primary school.

The decision should need to be backed by research on the superiority of co-ed schools over single-gender schools in terms of pedagogical and educational outcomes.

Such information should also be made known to the public so that parents and communities can make informed decisions on selecting the most appropriate schools for their young children.

ACS has a proud tradition and great record of running schools for boys at the primary and secondary levels.

Its long and illustrious history and traditions are treasured by its alumni.

News of the change has been an emotive issue for many of them.

I ask that ACS be allowed to preserve its all-boys status.

Ng Hsueh Mei