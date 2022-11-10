Forum: Jurong Regional Library is a social space buzzing with life and learning

Like Madam Tan Chor Hoon (Relocation of Jurong Regional Library seems like a waste, Nov 8), I was dismayed to hear the news of the relocation of Jurong Regional Library.

The library, with light streaming in from the glass panels and rooftop, is an iconic feature in the Jurong Lake District. At any time, it is buzzing with life.

People like me relax at the Pullman Bakery on level one while reading books or magazines.

Children enjoy reading sessions, and writers and academics give talks. Regular exhibitions give patrons the chance to imbibe historical and cultural knowledge.

Primary school children come on library visits, while others use the space to study with peers during exam periods.

Many elderly folk enjoy their time reading e-newspapers in the computer section. One can hear ukuleles strumming in the programme area as the above-50s learn a new musical instrument.

Let us learn the value of preservation and retention of memories and culture, instead of continuous rejuvenation. Let us not use return on investment as the only way to measure land values, and look instead to the intrinsic values of learning and communal interaction. Let us not be a society that is governed by dollars and cents, but one that values social cohesion and the joy of learning.

In an age of isolation, where young folk hide behind their screens and old folk are increasingly alone at home, it is imperative that we draw them out with social engagement, giving them a comfortable environment and facilities conducive to reading and learning with like-minded peers.

A smaller replacement library in a less-than-ideal location will never fulfil this purpose

I hope the Urban Redevelopment Authority can hold consultative sessions or surveys, and hear the voices of the people before deciding to take away a gem in our landscape.

Cindy Tan Siok Hoong