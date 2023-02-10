Forum: JCube redevelopment a waste of resources and blow to sustainability

Given the current focus on sustainability and the environment, it is shocking to read about JCube mall, a relatively new building that opened in 2012, being demolished for a new development (JCube mall to close down on Aug 6 to make way for 40-storey residential development, Feb 7).

Besides this being a huge waste of resources, there are social and economic impacts that need to be considered. JCube houses Singapore’s only Olympic-sized skating rink and is where our national ice hockey and ice skating athletes train. Tenants have sunk significant capital and built a client base at JCube.

Capitaland, as the owner and developer, stands to benefit disproportionately from this endeavour, despite the social, environmental and economic costs.

The Government should do more to balance the short-term benefit of development against the longer-term cost to the environment. The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, which recently marked its 50th anniversary, should weigh in on this issue.

Eric Teo Hong Kiat