Forum: It takes up to 48 hours for lost cards to be invalidated

We thank Mr Randy Lee Tong Teck for his feedback (Lost card replaced, yet not cancelled, Nov 17).

Mr Lee replaced his PAssion Silver Concession Card through the SimplyGo kiosk on Nov 13 and had called the SimplyGo hotline on the same day to file a lost report.

Mr Lee assumed correctly that there was no need to make a separate call to report the loss of the old card.

However, when a replacement card is made, it takes up to 48 hours for the old card to be invalidated at all ticketing equipment islandwide, including MRT fare gates and bus readers. This is made known in the conditions of use of concession cards on TransitLink’s website.

We seek Mr Lee’s understanding on the matter.

Corrine Ng

Senior Vice-President

Strategic Communications and Marketing

TransitLink