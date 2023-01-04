Forum: It’s foolish for health insurance plans to not cover preventive measures

I refer to the article, “How South Korea achieved one of the world’s best colon cancer survival rates” (Jan 2), and the letter by the Life Insurance Association, Singapore, “Endoscopies and CT scans covered by different insurance policies” (Jan 2).

I believe Singapore can do better in terms of screening and the survival rate for cancer.

Endoscopies as part of health screening are not covered by most insurance plans. Most plans also do not cover other screening such as mammograms and pap smears, or preventive health measures such as adult vaccinations for influenza.

This approach seems to be penny-wise but pound-foolish. It makes much more sense to pay for inexpensive screening and preventive measures, than to pay for hospitalisation and expensive treatments for advanced cancer, which are only increasing exponentially by the day.

Kaiser Permanente, one of the United States’ top insurance providers, has consistently shown how important it is to invest in preventive health. The Ministry of Health has launched Healther SG with its focus on preventive health. It is time private insurers followed suit.

Manjari Lahiri (Dr)