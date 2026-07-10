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Forum: Invest in tech that reduces need for workers to perform high-risk tasks at height

A friend who lives in Anchorvale recently shared a video showing rope-access workers repainting the exterior of a multi-storey carpark.

I understand that this is an established and regulated method for carrying out such work. But the video highlighted the physically demanding and inherently risky nature of painting at height.

Suspended several storeys above the ground, each painter was equipped with safety gear and carried paint pails attached to his harness.

As Singapore continues to embrace technology, perhaps it is time to explore whether more of such work can be undertaken using mechanised systems, robotic painting equipment or other innovative solutions, where feasible.

While these may involve higher initial costs, they could reduce workers’ exposure to hazards, ease physical strain and potentially improve productivity in the long run.

Future public infrastructure could also be designed with maintenance in mind, making repainting and inspections easier and safer.

Singapore has made workplace safety a national priority. Continuing to invest in technologies that minimise the need for workers to perform high-risk tasks at height would be a meaningful step forward.

Gabriel Chia