Forum: Insurer with a heart helped retirees with refund

After the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a travel advisory against non-essential travel to Israel, our pilgrimage, which was to depart on Oct 16, was cancelled and 75 of us were affected.

Cathay Pacific Airways and our travel agent Shalom Tour refunded us in full after we put in our claims on Oct 10.

We also submitted travel claims for the non-refundable fees to our respective insurers, but unfortunately most of them applied the “war clause” to reject our claims.

My claim to Income Insurance was one of those rejected. So imagine my surprise when the company called me soon after to ask me to resubmit my claim. I have since received a refund, as have others in the group who were insured with Income.

Income is an insurer with a heart, as most of the pilgrims are retirees who saved for many years for the trip. I hope the other insurers will review the claims that were earlier rejected.

Catherine Choong Lee Hua