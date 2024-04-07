Forum: Insurance company making it hard for policyholders to have continuity of care

I have been a loyal policyholder of Income Insurance for decades, with six policies with the company. However, Income Insurance has introduced new terms and conditions regarding panel and non-panel specialist doctors in its integrated shield plans.

I had a long-established patient-doctor relationship with my specialist doctor A. When I needed an operation, I was informed that I would need to pay a $2,000 non-panel deductible if I continued treatment with doctor A, as she is not on Income Insurance’s panel. I was advised to see another specialist, doctor B, who was on Income Insurance’s panel, to avoid paying the deductible.

Now, I have learnt that doctor B has left Income Insurance’s panel, and I would have to find a new doctor to continue my care.

Some of my friends have faced similar issues, needing to change their specialist doctors due to Income Insurance’s mandate to use panel doctors, or pay the deductible, which is up to $2,000 in each policy year.

This policy may affect patient autonomy, and continuity of care. It also increases healthcare costs, as new doctors may need to repeat previous tests and procedures and re-evaluate the previous treatment plan.

Continuity of care is essential for managing chronic conditions, ensuring accurate diagnoses, and fostering trust between patients and their healthcare providers.

This policy does not seem to be in line with the Ministry of Health’s Healthier SG programme that encourages us to stay with one doctor to develop and enjoy a long-term trusted relationship.

I hope Income Insurance will reconsider this policy and uphold the principles of patient-centred care and fairness that prioritise the well-being of policyholders.

Ng Sout San