Forum: Instead of merging schools, let’s have smaller classes

According to its website, the Ministry of Education (MOE) will merge four pairs of primary schools and five pairs of secondary schools between 2022 and 2024. These schools were identified based on enrolment trends.

Can MOE, instead of merging the schools, take the opportunity to explore the possibility of reducing class sizes?

The current average class size is 40 students, and it will be ideal to work towards a reduced class size of 25. A smaller class size benefits not only the students but also the teachers.

Teachers can have more time for each student in terms of teaching and also look after their well-being better. Students might find they need less tuition after school. They can then spend more time pursuing other interests or sports so as to have a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

Let’s make learning a joy.

Cho Shao Ming, 15
Secondary 4

