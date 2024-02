As a mother of three boys under the age of five and an early childhood educator, I appreciate the Government’s support for infant caregiving and work-life harmony, and welcome Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s desire to build a “Singapore Made For Families” (PM Lee urges Singaporeans to have more children, and to do so earlier, Feb 9).

However, I find that the number of government-paid childcare leave (GPCL) days does not reflect these aspirations.