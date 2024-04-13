Forum: Income Insurance supports continuity of care

We thank Ms Ng Sout San for her letter (Insurance company making it hard for policyholders to have continuity of care, April 7) and would like to clarify some points.

The introduction of panel and non-panel specialist doctors for Integrated Shield Plans (IPs), and their related benefits, have been in place in the industry since 2019. This includes the waiver of the non-panel deductible to encourage policyholders’ use of panel doctors.

These co-payment features of our IP riders are intended to encourage policyholders to play an active role in choosing medical providers for their healthcare, while promoting medically appropriate and cost-effective treatments that keep healthcare costs sustainable as recommended by the Health Insurance Task Force in 2016.

We also safeguard policyholders’ interests and support continuity of care on these fronts.

First, we do not mandate policyholders to use panel doctors. We recommend that policyholders consider panel doctors if they wish to enjoy the waiver of the non-panel deductible. Our IP plans cover treatments by non-panel doctors.

Thus, policyholders have the autonomy to choose their preferred healthcare provider and remain protected by our IP plans.

Second, we have maintained a high level of panel doctor retention in the past five years to safeguard policyholders’ long-term healthcare needs. It is uncommon for doctors to leave our specialist panel. To enrol and maintain our specialist panel, we consider criteria such as speciality requirements, clinical outcomes, quality and affordable care. Currently, Income Insurance has over 800 private specialists on our panel to offer policyholders choice. This is in addition to all specialists at restructured hospitals.

A doctor can choose to leave an insurer’s panels for various reasons beyond the insurer’s control, such as concerns over charges. When this happens, we endeavour to provide adequate notice period to help policyholders transition to another doctor if they wish to do so. We also encourage doctors and their clinic assistants to communicate changes in panel status with affected patients.

Income Insurance remains committed to supporting the long-term affordability of healthcare and sustainability of health insurance in Singapore. We encourage policyholders to engage us should they need more information about how their IP plans can better serve their healthcare needs.

Samuel Low

Chief Health Officer

Income Insurance