Forum: Include volunteers for the Earn and Save bonus in Majulah Package

When Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced the Majulah Package in his National Day Rally speech, I was happy because I am one of the “young seniors” ($7b Majulah Package to help S’poreans aged 50 and older meet retirement needs, Aug 20).

One of the components of the package is the Earn and Save CPF bonus of between $400 and $1,000 yearly that lower- and middle-income workers will be eligible for as long as they stay in the workforce.

However, this package overlooks another group – volunteers. Many volunteers, like myself, are housewives and retirees who spend time working hard to help needy people without getting paid.

The Government should consider including this group of young seniors for the Earn and Save bonus.

Iris Ho Nyet Har