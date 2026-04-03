Forum: Include risk of UV exposure in training safety regulations for national service

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I refer to the letter “Recognise UV exposure as significant workplace hazard” (April 1).



As a father of two young boys who will enlist in national service (NS) in the coming years, I hope the Singapore Armed Forces and Home Team can include UV exposure risk as part of their training safety regulations.

It is inevitable that NS training will take place at all hours, even when the UV index is at its peak.

From my own past experience as a full-time national serviceman, extensive precautions were taken against heat injuries, like ensuring sufficient water intake before the start of strenuous activities, and education to recognise signs of heat injuries. But there was no systemic precaution taken against UV exposure.

The adverse effects of UV rays on our servicemen might not be immediate. However, they are real, and the risk should not be overlooked.

Measures could include mandatory application of sunscreen and wearing of UV sunglasses if training takes place when the UV index is at a high level. This will only benefit the health of our servicemen.

Lee Yong Se