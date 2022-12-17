Forum: Include larger flats in BTO sales offerings

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a significant shift in the working practices of the local workforce. Many employees are now working from home, and supervisors and bosses are realising that productivity can remain high even while they do so.

This has fuelled demand for larger homes.

With this being the case, can the Housing Board consider including executive flats, maisonettes or other larger flats in its Build-To-Order offerings again?

Resale data from past quarters for both HDB and private housing units has shown an increased demand for larger homes.

In addition, a larger home, especially one with more rooms, helps address the needs of growing families and promotes multi-generational living. This may be needed as our population ages.

Roy Ong Ban Guan