Forum: Include issues of rehabilitation and recidivism in Forward Singapore discussions

It was inspiring to read about the positive impact martial arts had on muay thai champion Sham Raaj Elansharan, and how he wants to pay it forward by using the sport to help at-risk youth (Muay thai gives ex-convict fighting chance at new life, Oct 3).

Other stories like Mr Sham’s have been highlighted in the media, such as that of a former convict-turned-lawyer who started an outreach initiative to help at-risk youth, and a former drug pusher who made it to university and does good by mentoring at-risk youth.

The ongoing Forward Singapore exercise aims to refresh the nation’s social compact. It would be good to include issues of rehabilitation and recidivism in the conversation (DPM Wong outlines plans to tackle inequality, mobility, Sept 27). A compassionate society should give those who need help turning their lives around a second chance to make things right.

They may very well, like Mr Sham, be transformed into enlightened individuals who will pay it forward and give back abundantly to society.

Woon Wee Min