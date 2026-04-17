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Forum: Incentivising blood donation raises ethical concerns

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I refer to the recent announcement by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung that blood donors will receive Healthpoints via the Healthy 365 app for each successful donation (Healthpoint rewards among measures to draw more blood donors, mitigate possible shortage, April 16).

While efforts to strengthen the blood supply are understandable, tying donations to rewards risks undermining a core principle – that blood donation should remain a voluntary and altruistic act.

Introducing incentives, whether in the form of MediShield Life premium discounts, retail vouchers or donations to causes, may unintentionally shift motivations. Those who are financially constrained could feel pressured to donate for the sake of rewards, rather than out of goodwill. This raises concerns about whether such donations are truly voluntary.

Blood donation is not another activity to be gamified or incentivised. Instead, efforts should focus on education, awareness and fostering a culture of genuine giving. 

Ng Cheng Hoon

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.