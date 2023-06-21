Forum: Improve amenities at public pool complexes

My children use public swimming pools frequently, and I have some suggestions for the Singapore Sports Council.

The council should provide hot-water showers as a norm at all pools. To reduce costs and be sustainable, it should use solar panels to generate electricity. I have seen campervan parks in the Australian outback which provide hot showers using this method.

The council should also design or renovate all public pools so that they can be used in the event of rain or lightning storms. This might mean having tentage, retractable roofs, more lightning rods or using other design innovations. Ideally, these should be factored into the design and construction of new pool complexes.

There have been many occasions when my children’s swimming lessons had to be cancelled because of bad weather. During the rainy season at the end of the year, children are not able to do much swimming over the school holidays, sometimes for weeks.

Syed Fauzi Syed Mohthar