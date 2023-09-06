Forum: Important that pre-school centres treat their staff well too

I wonder if the incidents that came to light at Kinderland centres are prevalent in other pre-school centres.

If such alleged child mismanagement cases do occur, operators in this competitive business environment must do something to address them.

Otherwise, the reputation of the pre-school industry may be affected.

There are established pre-schools that have in place stringent recruitment and selection procedures in hiring educators with the right mental attitude, patience and tact.

Equally important is that these staff members should be trained properly in childcare so that they will know what to do when encountering difficult children under their care.

We must not ignore the importance of good relations between pre-school operators and their staff either. Educators play an important role in nurturing young children in their formative years, and if treated poorly, they may not be able to perform well.

Ultimately, parents and children will have to bear the brunt of such a state of affairs.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng