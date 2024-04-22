Forum: Illogical to charge highest room rate for earlier stay when patients transfer to higher ward

I agree with the points raised by Mr David Kong (Retroactive charging for higher ward transfers unfair, April 18).

This is an issue that others and I have encountered at government hospitals on numerous occasions.

The practice of charging the highest room rate for different ward classes earlier used is illogical and unfair. It is akin to saying someone who takes a long journey with various segments in coach, second class and first class should be charged the first-class rate for the entire journey.

Do other countries practise this form of charging? What is the justification? Perhaps this issue can be debated in a public forum or in Parliament.

Leong Horn Kee (Dr)