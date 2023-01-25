Forum: Illegally parked trailer still there despite repeated feedback

I reported the illegal parking of a flatbed trailer alongside the kerb in Tuas South Avenue 9 through the OneService app on Jan 11 (Fewer vans, mini lorries parking illegally at hot spots in Woodlands, Jan 15).

I received a reply from the Land Transport Authority that a parking warden visited the reported location and that action was taken against the motorist.

However, the same trailer is still there. I reported it again on Jan 13, and received the same reply. This made me wonder whether I was receiving automated replies, and whether any action had ever been taken.

I am very concerned about such illegal parking as a colleague of mine will need to use a wheelchair for the rest of his life after driving into the back of a flatbed trailer that was also parked illegally in a different spot at night. There was no hazard or warning light on the vehicle, and the road was poorly lit.

The authorities should take stern action against the company that owns the trailer before another accident happens.

Mariah Ng Lai Keng