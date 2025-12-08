Forum: Ignore the sore losers and honour Home Improvement Programme vote

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Calls for a re-vote on upgrading two Tiong Bahru HDB blocks should never have seen the light of day ( Re-poll possible for Tiong Bahru blocks that failed HIP voting if enough residents support it: MP , Dec 4).

The rules were clear, the vote was held, and the decision was made. To drag everyone back into another round just because a few voices are unhappy is moving the goalposts after the match is over.

Residents of the two blocks, who cared to vote, made their choice, and the result must stand. Now a handful of sore losers want to press the reset button because certain absent (uncontactable) voters would have allegedly voted for the upgrade.

Asking for a re-poll sends the wrong message: Your first answer counts only if it gives the “right” answer. That is not democracy.

If this becomes normal, no decision will ever stick. We will be stuck in endless reruns every time someone doesn’t get his way. Honour the vote.

Wong Kah Khoon