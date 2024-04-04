Forum: How the police can get instant IMH help to handle mental health cases

I refer to the report “Changes to law on police powers to better protect public, not manage mental health: Josephine Teo“ (April 2).

It cited the elaboration by the Second Minister for Home Affairs on the impracticality of having numerous mental health medical professionals on standby all the time.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) should consider the use of technology when engaging with such cases. Where a call is made to SPF involving a subject of mentally disturbed or of an unsound mind, police officers should attend to it at the first instance while alerting a duty-rostered medical doctor stationed at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

Should the nature of the case be non-suicidal, the doctor can remain at the IMH while awaiting the arrival of the police officers at the scene. When they do, the officers can begin activating an online camera, which would allow the doctor to assess the situation in real-time and furnish appropriate advice and instructions.

Such an arrangement allows both parties to communicate closely on the ground, with the doctor obtaining instantaneous information via the visual data transmission.

Where cases involve subjects with suicidal tendencies or actions, SPF can consider roping in the Police Psychological Services Department to establish an on-shift “standby psychologist” team. In view of Singapore’s low suicide rate, such a team would suffice in dealing with last-minute suicide cases, where the psychologist might be required to personally attend the scene.

Chia Eu Foong