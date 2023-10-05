Forum: How some people may feel left out amid digitalisation

My family was watching the Community Chest: Uniting Hearts 2023 Charity TV Show on Sept 24.

My 87-year-old mother wanted to call in and make a donation to the Community Chest. There was no telephone number on the TV screen during the show for her to call to make a donation. There was a QR code instead.

As she needed an app to scan the code on screen, and then another to make online payment, I tried to show her the steps. In the end, she asked me to make the donation on her behalf.

This incident showed me how the digitalisation initiative may have left people like my mother behind. Without a telephone number to call, she felt that she had missed the opportunity to contribute. Worse, she felt left out.

The digitalisation drive should be better paced so that no segment of society is excluded from taking part in all activities.

Ng Yong Hwee