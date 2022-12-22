Forum: How effective is caning as a deterrence against sexual offences?

Like President Halimah Yacob, I do deplore the relatives who sexually abuse vulnerable children (President urges review of caning age limit, Dec 20).

However, we should tread carefully when it comes to raising the age limit of 50 for judicial caning.

First, is there a significant enough number of men above 50 who were found guilty of offences for which caning would have been applicable, to make a review worthwhile?

Second, the court is already able to sentence offenders to additional jail time in lieu of caning. And Parliament passed legislation in September 2021 to raise penalties for several sexual offences.

Third, is there clear evidence that caning is an effective deterrent against committing sexual offences? Perhaps a sex offender registry would be a more effective deterrent, as it would have an impact on future employment.

Parents should be vigilant and proactive in keeping channels with their children open so that they would be more likely to report a case of sexual abuse.

Those convicted of sexually abusing children should not be allowed to work near children. A sex offender registry would be useful here to help religious institutions and children’s charities screen potential hires.

Reducing sexual crimes cannot be done solely through the criminal justice system. More should be done in the areas of prevention, detection and education.

Deterrence is unlikely to work on paedophiles, serial sexual offenders and those with psychopathic traits, because their urges are stronger than the fear of enhanced punishment.

Jonathan Wong