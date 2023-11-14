Forum: How do GPs’ fees factor under Healthier SG scheme?

My wife recently consulted a general practitioner for her flu symptoms. She was prescribed medication for her condition and the bill was $30.70 for consultation and $72.30 for medication, including the drug Tamiflu.

The total bill was $103 and with the Merdeka Generation subsidy, we paid $79.50, which is still quite substantial for a retiree.  

Since the Ministry of Health is currently persuading citizens to sign up with a private GP under the Healthier SG scheme, what cost advantage would be gained in this case – signing up with a private GP under Healthier SG versus going to a government polyclinic for treatment?

Perhaps the ministry can use my experience to explain the scheme more from a cost perspective.

Khong Kian Hoon

