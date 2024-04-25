Forum: ‘Hero Heng’ revered by his colleagues for selfless leadership

For the last 20 years, a group from a construction company has faithfully paid their respects to Mr Heng Yeow Pheow on the anniversary of his passing.

He selflessly pulled eight of his colleagues to safety before a temporary retaining wall collapsed on him in the Nicoll Highway tragedy on April 20, 2004. His colleagues lovingly call him “Hero Heng” for his ultimate sacrifice.

Are there heroes in the business world who would sacrifice themselves to save others?

Selfless sacrifice apparently was not on the agenda when Tesla responded to falling financials by terminating 14,000-plus jobs the same week it announced plans to give its CEO the largest pay package in corporate history.

Mr Elon Musk’s brand of leadership is increasingly celebrated as the best way to get things done, an explicit endorsement of an almost universal belief that the results always justify the means.

Mr Heng’s example, instead, teaches us that leaders must not be judged only by the monetary value of their success, but also by how they have enriched their workers’ lives through selfless leadership and sacrifice to achieve that success.

Leadership is a privilege, a responsibility that Mr Heng clearly did not take for granted. He cared for his staff and willingly paid the highest price of leadership.

Mr Heng was not worth billions, but he achieved something far more precious. He is revered by his colleagues as a caring leader, and his family as a loving father. He is the definition of a true hero.

Say Kwee Neng