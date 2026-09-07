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Forum: Heritage is more than just conserving old buildings

The article on George Town highlights that the real success of heritage conservation is not just in preserving old buildings (Why George Town stands out among UNESCO cities: It still belongs to Penangites, not tourists, Aug 26). It is also about ensuring historic districts remain places where people live, work and build a future.

For Singaporeans, George Town feels familiar. For much of the colonial period, Penang, Melaka and Singapore were part of the Straits Settlements. People, goods and ideas moved constantly between these trading ports.

George Town’s historic core has many parallels with Singapore’s Chinatown, comprising Telok Ayer, Bukit Pasoh and Kreta Ayer areas. Both were dense commercial quarters shaped by trade and migration. Both contained a rich mix of communities, religious institutions, businesses and social organisations.

However, there are differences. George Town achieved UNESCO World Heritage status partly because of the authenticity and integrity of its historic urban fabric. It is recognised not only for its architecture but also its way of life.

Singapore chose a different path. Large parts of Chinatown were redeveloped during the nation-building decades. Public housing, road improvements and, later, MRT infrastructure transformed the area. From a heritage perspective, some historic fabric was lost. From a social perspective, however, these interventions addressed overcrowding, poor sanitation and low living standards that plagued the fledgling nation.

The result is a vibrant and diverse Chinatown that avoided challenges facing many historic city centres. Public housing estates in Kreta Ayer and the surrounding area provide a stable residential population that supports shops, hawker centres, places of worship and community life throughout the day.

Traditional trades have also evolved rather than been evicted. Hawker centres such as Chinatown Complex and Maxwell Food Centre continue to anchor local hawker culture.

Government agencies are also placing greater emphasis on living heritage. Recent initiatives include support for heritage businesses, the documentation of intangible cultural heritage, and efforts to sustain traditional trades in historic districts.

There is no single formula for keeping a historic city alive. George Town and Singapore have taken different routes. The common lesson is that conservation cannot be measured by buildings alone. Heritage remains meaningful when people continue to gather in these places. That is what keeps the spirit of a place alive.

Ian Tan