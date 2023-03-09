Forum: Help the pleasure craft sector to speed up net-zero emissions plan

In his speech during the Ministry of Transport’s Committee of Supply debate, Minister for Transport S. Iswaran said that the pleasure craft sector will be required to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) is currently studying the timelines for this transition and will provide an update in 2024. This is good news.

Given the complexity and challenges of the sea space, especially in comparison with electric vehicle-related policies on land, I hope the Government will conduct an open consultation with Singapore sea space users to ensure that the transition to green pleasure craft is less choppy for all stakeholders.

It is worth noting that the pleasure craft sector has individuals who are committed to decarbonisation, with many leading the charge on the ground.

One person, for example, DIY-ed an electric boat during the Covid-19 pandemic. The boat was converted from a disused lifeboat to a functional pleasure craft and was issued an MPA licence.

This person has been inviting friends to join his zero-carbon coastal and marine ecosystem cruise, which includes the scenic view and less-known mangrove swamp at the Pandan River and Jurong River.

I feel there are opportunities for various agencies to help speed up the net-zero transition

process.

For instance, Sentosa Development Corporation could replace the current internal combustion engine boats with e-boats as the default ferry between Sentosa and eco-tourism accommodation units on Lazarus Island.

The Singapore Tourism Board could also work with MPA to introduce an e-boat race at Marina Bay, which would be an excellent public awareness opportunity and platform to showcase e-boat technology.

Kuet Ee Yoon