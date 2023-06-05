Forum: Help male victims of family violence speak up and seek help

It is heartening to know that in Singapore, there is a programme that provides a safe space for male victims of family violence (More help for male victims of family violence amid stigma, May 4).

Statistics from a crime survey in Britain in 2018 showed that only around half of male victims of partner abuse reported telling anyone personally about it in the previous year. This compares to 81.3 per cent of female victims.

Statistics in the US show that one in seven women and one in 25 men have been injured by an intimate partner.

Men are usually reluctant to speak up about abuse they have suffered from their partners out of shame and due to stereotypes about masculinity, or out of fear of not being believed or mocked. Some do not seek help as they do not see themselves as victims of abuse.

Society must get rid of the misconception that “males cannot be victims of family violence”. The Government should spread awareness of male victims and provide information about the helplines available here.

Close friends can lend a helping hand by staying in touch, being a pillar of support and making them feel heard. By breaking the silence, I hope those who open up about family violence will not fear being judged by society.

Clara Chu En Ru, 15

Secondary 3 student